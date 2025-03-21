Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Erik Haula headshot

Erik Haula News: Scores in Thursday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Haula scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Flames.

Haula has two goals and two assists over his last five outings. The 33-year-old was in a brutal slump for much of the middle of the campaign, failing to record a point between Nov. 27 and March 7. The forward's lack of production has seen him reduced to a bottom-six role, where he has accumulated 15 points, 93 shots on net, 86 hits and a minus-9 rating over 57 appearances this season. Things are looking up with his recent play, so Haula may be worth streaming at times in the fantasy playoffs.

Erik Haula
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now