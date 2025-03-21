Erik Haula News: Scores in Thursday's loss
Haula scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Flames.
Haula has two goals and two assists over his last five outings. The 33-year-old was in a brutal slump for much of the middle of the campaign, failing to record a point between Nov. 27 and March 7. The forward's lack of production has seen him reduced to a bottom-six role, where he has accumulated 15 points, 93 shots on net, 86 hits and a minus-9 rating over 57 appearances this season. Things are looking up with his recent play, so Haula may be worth streaming at times in the fantasy playoffs.
