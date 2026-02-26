Erik Haula headshot

Erik Haula News: Status in question for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Haula (not injury related) is considered a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup against Chicago, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Haula is dealing with travel issues after playing for Finland at the 2026 Winter Olympics, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to join the Predators in time for Thursday's matchup. Even if he's unavailable against the Blackhawks, it wouldn't be surprising to see him suit up in Dallas on Saturday.

Erik Haula
Nashville Predators
