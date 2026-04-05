Erik Haula News: Strikes for shorthanded tally

Haula scored a shorthanded goal on four shots, added three hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Haula ended his eight-game goal drought with an insurance tally in the third period. The 35-year-old center had just one assist during his slump. He's up to 12 goals, 34 points, 119 shots on net, 105 hits, 44 blocked shots, 54 PIM and a minus-18 rating over 76 appearances. He continues to play in a middle-six role with ice time in all situations, making Haula a decent depth forward in fantasy when he's clicking on offense.