Erik Johnson News: First point since return
Johnson notched an assist and two blocked shots in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Blue Jackets.
This was Johnson's first point in nine appearances since returning to the Avalanche in a deadline-day deal with the Flyers. The 37-year-old has just four points to go with 26 shots on net, 55 hits, 20 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 31 outings this season. He'll likely play regularly until Josh Manson (upper body) is able to return.
