Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Erik Johnson headshot

Erik Johnson News: First point since return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Johnson notched an assist and two blocked shots in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

This was Johnson's first point in nine appearances since returning to the Avalanche in a deadline-day deal with the Flyers. The 37-year-old has just four points to go with 26 shots on net, 55 hits, 20 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 31 outings this season. He'll likely play regularly until Josh Manson (upper body) is able to return.

Erik Johnson
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now