Erik Johnson News: Grabs helper in rare appearance

Johnson logged an assist and two hits in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Islanders.

Prior to Friday, Johnson had been scratched for 29 consecutive games. He stepped right in when Egor Zamula (upper body) was unable to play, and Johnson delivered a helper on Tyson Foerster's tally. Johnson has three points, six shots on net, nine PIM, 25 hits and 10 blocked shots over 16 outings this season, though there's no guarantee he stays in the lineup when the Flyers are back to full health.