Erik Johnson News: Press box regular again

Johnson was scratched for the fifth game in a row in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

Johnson is clearly the seventh defenseman on the Flyers' roster and has spent large portions of the season as a healthy scratch. Pending any trades affecting the blue line, Johnson is poised to spend most of the rest of the campaign as a scratch as well. He has just three points with 14 shots on net, 40 hits, 14 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 22 appearances.