Erik Johnson News: Remains stuck in press box

Johnson has been scratched for 24 consecutive games after sitting out Monday's 4-3 win over the Panthers.

Given head coach John Tortorella's propensity to tinker with his lineup, it's a significant surprise that a veteran like Johnson hasn't been able to get into the lineup. The 36-year-old Johnson has two points, 23 hits, 10 blocked shots and nine PIM over 15 outings. There's no telling when Johnson might get into a game again, so he doesn't need to be monitored in fantasy.