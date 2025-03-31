Erik Johnson News: Returning against Flames
Johnson (lower body) will rejoin the lineup against Calgary on Monday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.
Johnson will be back in action following a three-game stint on the shelf due to his lower-body issue. With the veteran blueliner in the lineup, Keaton Middleton will be relegated to a spot in the press box as a healthy scratch. In six games with the Avs, Johnson has yet to register a point, but wasn't brought back to Colorado to be an offensive contributor anyway.
