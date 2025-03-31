Fantasy Hockey
Erik Johnson News: Returning against Flames

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Johnson (lower body) will rejoin the lineup against Calgary on Monday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Johnson will be back in action following a three-game stint on the shelf due to his lower-body issue. With the veteran blueliner in the lineup, Keaton Middleton will be relegated to a spot in the press box as a healthy scratch. In six games with the Avs, Johnson has yet to register a point, but wasn't brought back to Colorado to be an offensive contributor anyway.

