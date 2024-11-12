Erik Johnson News: Scores, fights in win

Johnson scored a goal and added a fighting major in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sharks.

Johnson was busy in the first two minutes of the game, scoring the opening goal and fighting Givani Smith. This was Johnson's first game back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch for three contests. He took Jamie Drysdale's (upper body) place in the lineup, though Johnson may return to the press box once Cam York (upper body) is cleared to play. Through 11 appearances, Johnson has two points, four shots on net, 19 hits, eight blocked shots and nine PIM.