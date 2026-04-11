Erik Karlsson headshot

Erik Karlsson Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Karlsson (lower body) won't play against Washington on Saturday.

Karlsson is day-to-day and will miss at least one game, but it's unclear whether he will play in Sunday's rematch against the Capitals. He has registered 15 goals, 66 points and 176 shots on net in 74 games this season.

Erik Karlsson
Pittsburgh Penguins
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