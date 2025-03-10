Erik Karlsson News: Adds another helper

Karlsson dished an assist and blocked two shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over Minnesota.

Karlsson's helper was on Sidney Crosby's first goal of the game in the third period. Overall, the 34-year-old Karlsson has 38 assists, 46 points, 160 shots on net and 80 blocks in 66 games this season. He is currently tied for 11th among blueliners in assists and ranks second for Pittsburgh. Karlsson has great value on the fantasy blue line for the rest of the season and he should finish near his point total of 56 from a year ago.