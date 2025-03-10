Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Erik Karlsson headshot

Erik Karlsson News: Adds another helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Karlsson dished an assist and blocked two shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over Minnesota.

Karlsson's helper was on Sidney Crosby's first goal of the game in the third period. Overall, the 34-year-old Karlsson has 38 assists, 46 points, 160 shots on net and 80 blocks in 66 games this season. He is currently tied for 11th among blueliners in assists and ranks second for Pittsburgh. Karlsson has great value on the fantasy blue line for the rest of the season and he should finish near his point total of 56 from a year ago.

Erik Karlsson
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now