Erik Karlsson headshot

Erik Karlsson News: Another three-point performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Karlsson scored two goals, one on the power play, and added an even-strength assist in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

The veteran blueliner is one of the hottest players in the NHL right now. Karlsson has delivered back-to-back three-point efforts, and he has six multi-point performances through 10 games in March, racking up five goals and 16 points on the month. Wednesday's outburst pushed him across the 50-point plateau for the season (nine goals and 52 points), the third straight campaign he's reached that level with the Penguins.

Erik Karlsson
Pittsburgh Penguins
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