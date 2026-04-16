Erik Karlsson headshot

Erik Karlsson News: At practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Karlsson (rest) was on the ice for Thursday's practice session, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

Karlsson has recorded 10 multi-point games over his last 18 outings, producing a combined nine goals and 17 assists, including nine power-play points. The veteran defenseman is coming off his best season with the Penguins (66 points) and should continue to produce at an elite level heading into the postseason.

Erik Karlsson
Pittsburgh Penguins
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