Erik Karlsson News: At practice Thursday
Karlsson (rest) was on the ice for Thursday's practice session, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.
Karlsson has recorded 10 multi-point games over his last 18 outings, producing a combined nine goals and 17 assists, including nine power-play points. The veteran defenseman is coming off his best season with the Penguins (66 points) and should continue to produce at an elite level heading into the postseason.
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