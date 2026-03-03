Erik Karlsson headshot

Erik Karlsson News: Climbing all-time defensemen point list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Karlsson scored Pittsburgh's only goal in a 2-1 loss to Boston on Tuesday.

He wired a shot from the point that beat Jeremy Swayman. It was the Pittsburgh's first shot of the game. Karlsson is on a three-game, four-point scoring streak that includes three assists and 10 shots. He's on a 55-point pace, which would give him four straight seasons with at least 53 points and 10 of his 17 NHL seasons. Karlsson has 909 points (1,139 games). At his current pace, he may hit the 1,000 point mark in 2027-28. Karlson is currently 13th all-time in scoring from the blue line, and with decent health, he will pass Bobby Orr, who has 915 points, into 12th later this season.

Erik Karlsson
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Erik Karlsson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Erik Karlsson See More
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
Yesterday
2026 Olympics Hockey: 20 NHL Players Whose Stock Rose the Most From Milan
NHL
2026 Olympics Hockey: 20 NHL Players Whose Stock Rose the Most From Milan
Author Image
Thomas Leary
8 days ago
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Chris Morgan
20 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
24 days ago
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
NHL
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
Author Image
Jan Levine
28 days ago