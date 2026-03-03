Erik Karlsson News: Climbing all-time defensemen point list
Karlsson scored Pittsburgh's only goal in a 2-1 loss to Boston on Tuesday.
He wired a shot from the point that beat Jeremy Swayman. It was the Pittsburgh's first shot of the game. Karlsson is on a three-game, four-point scoring streak that includes three assists and 10 shots. He's on a 55-point pace, which would give him four straight seasons with at least 53 points and 10 of his 17 NHL seasons. Karlsson has 909 points (1,139 games). At his current pace, he may hit the 1,000 point mark in 2027-28. Karlson is currently 13th all-time in scoring from the blue line, and with decent health, he will pass Bobby Orr, who has 915 points, into 12th later this season.
