Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Erik Karlsson headshot

Erik Karlsson News: Extends point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Karlsson registered an assist, two shots and a minus-2 rating during Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Capitals.

Karlsson now has points in six consecutive outings dating before the Four Nations Face-Off. The 34-year-old could stand to improve on his minus-16 rating, but Karlsson's six goals and 39 points in 58 games cement him as one of the more dependable fantasy rearguards around.

Erik Karlsson
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now