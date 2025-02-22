Erik Karlsson News: Extends point streak
Karlsson registered an assist, two shots and a minus-2 rating during Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Capitals.
Karlsson now has points in six consecutive outings dating before the Four Nations Face-Off. The 34-year-old could stand to improve on his minus-16 rating, but Karlsson's six goals and 39 points in 58 games cement him as one of the more dependable fantasy rearguards around.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now