Erik Karlsson News: Extends point streak

Karlsson registered an assist, two shots and a minus-2 rating during Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Capitals.

Karlsson now has points in six consecutive outings dating before the Four Nations Face-Off. The 34-year-old could stand to improve on his minus-16 rating, but Karlsson's six goals and 39 points in 58 games cement him as one of the more dependable fantasy rearguards around.