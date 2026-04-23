Erik Karlsson News: Finds twine on power play
Karlsson scored a power-play goal on two shots and added four PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers in Game 3.
Karlsson has earned two points, six shots, six PIM and three blocked shots over three games this postseason. The 35-year-old defenseman was steady in the regular season with 15 goals, 66 points, 176 shots on net, 64 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 75 appearances. He's a veteran of six prior playoff runs, in which he accumulated eight goals and 53 points over 67 outings, though this is his first time back in the postseason since 2019.
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