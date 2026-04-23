Erik Karlsson headshot

Erik Karlsson News: Finds twine on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Karlsson scored a power-play goal on two shots and added four PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers in Game 3.

Karlsson has earned two points, six shots, six PIM and three blocked shots over three games this postseason. The 35-year-old defenseman was steady in the regular season with 15 goals, 66 points, 176 shots on net, 64 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 75 appearances. He's a veteran of six prior playoff runs, in which he accumulated eight goals and 53 points over 67 outings, though this is his first time back in the postseason since 2019.

Erik Karlsson
Pittsburgh Penguins
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