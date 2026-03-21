Erik Karlsson headshot

Erik Karlsson News: Four-game, 10-point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Karlsson scored twice in a 5-4 shootout win over the Jets on Saturday.

Karlsson's second goal tied the game in the third period and forced overtime. It was his fifth goal in three games, and it extended his current scoring streak to four games and 10 points (five goals, five assists). Karlsson has been great this year, and he has taken his game to another level lately. He has 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 11 games so far in March.

Erik Karlsson
Pittsburgh Penguins
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