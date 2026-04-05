Erik Karlsson headshot

Erik Karlsson News: Four points against Florida

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Karlsson scored a power-play goal and added three assists, two with the man advantage, in Saturday's 9-4 rout of the Panthers.

The veteran defenseman has delivered at least three points in three of his last six games, although he was held off the scoresheet completely in the other three. Since the beginning of March, Karlsson has been on fire, producing 10 goals and 28 points in 19 games to help put the Penguins on the verge of locking up a playoff spot.

Erik Karlsson
Pittsburgh Penguins
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