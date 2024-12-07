Erik Karlsson News: Gathers assist in loss

Karlsson recorded an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.

Karlsson had gone two games without a point prior to Friday. He has seven assists over his last nine outings for a solid run of production. For the season, the defenseman has 17 points (six on the power play), 66 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 28 appearances.