Erik Karlsson News: Helps out on power play

Karlsson logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flames.

Karlsson has earned a helper in four of the last five games, and two of those assists have come on the power play. The 34-year-old defenseman has produced strong offense so far with six points over eight contests, though he also has a minus-4 rating. Karlsson's also notched 15 shots on net and 10 blocked shots, though fantasy managers will primarily count on him for offense.