Erik Karlsson headshot

Erik Karlsson News: Out Tuesday versus St. Louis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2026 at 12:54pm

Karlsson will not suit up Tuesday as Pittsburgh holds out its veterans for the start of the playoffs, per Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.

Karlsson has been Pittsburgh's most valuable player in 2025-26, racking up 15 goals and 66 points across 75 appearances, marking his best offensive campaign as a Penguin. He shouldered an enormous workload during extended absences by both Crosby and Malkin and was recognized with the team's MVP award at the end of the regular season. The 35-year-old blueliner is a must-start fantasy option in any format for the postseason.

Erik Karlsson
Pittsburgh Penguins
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