Erik Karlsson News: Picks up helper

Karlsson registered an assist in a 2-1 win over Anaheim on Thursday.

Karlsson was able to bring a three-game pointless streak to an end with his sixth helper of the season. While the 34-year-old blueliner has been fairly productive offensively with seven points in 12 games, he has struggled on the defensive side of the puck and currently sits at minus-6 while also registering the second most giveaways (24) in the league behind only Dougie Hamilton (26).