Erik Karlsson News: Poised to play
Karlsson (lower body) is slated to play against Washington on Sunday, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.
After sitting out Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals, Karlsson should return to the top pairing and first power-play unit in Sunday's lineup. He has generated 15 goals, 66 points and 176 shots on net in 74 games this season.
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