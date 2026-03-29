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Erik Karlsson News: Records three points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Karlsson scored a goal and supplied two assists in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Stars.

Karlsson played a hand in all three goals scored by Pittsburgh in Saturday's contest, including his own goal to give the team a 2-1 lead early in the second period. With the trio of points, the 35-year-old blueliner is up to 13 goals, 47 assists, 161 shots on net and 58 blocks across 68 games this season. While he's taken a small step back defensively this season, the veteran defenseman is enjoying his best offensive season in Pittsburgh across his three years with the team. He's flipped the switch offensively since the Olympics with 25 points over his last 16 games, which leads all defensemen in that span by five points. He's on pace for the seventh 65-plus-point campaign of his 17-year career, giving him excellent fantasy value for the remainder of the campaign.

Erik Karlsson
Pittsburgh Penguins
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