Karlsson scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Devils.

Karlsson has two goals and two assists during his four-game point streak. He's had just one multi-game slump since a six-game skid in late January. The surge on offense has helped Karlsson get up to 10 goals, 49 points, 165 shots on net, 83 blocked shots and a minus-20 rating over 69 appearances.