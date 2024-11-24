Erik Karlsson News: Sets up Crosby's milestone marker
Karlsson produced an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 6-1 loss to Utah.
Karlsson set up Sidney Crosby's 600th NHL goal. It's been a shaky month on offense for Karlsson, who has five points and a minus-7 rating across 11 contests in November amid the Penguins' well-documented struggles. The 34-year-old blueliner is at 12 points, 57 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating through 23 outings overall. He remains in a top-four role, and the offense alone is decent, but Karlsson's fantasy value depends on which categories you play.
