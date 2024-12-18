Erik Karlsson News: Sets up overtime winner

Karlsson notched an assist, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

Karlsson has four assists over his last six outings. His helper Tuesday was clutch, as he set up Rickard Rakell's game-winning goal at 1:44 of overtime. Karlsson now has 20 points, 79 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 33 appearances in a top-four role.