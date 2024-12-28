Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Erik Karlsson headshot

Erik Karlsson News: Slides helper in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Karlsson logged an assist, two shots on goal, two hits, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Penguins.

Karlsson continues to pick up points in December -- he has a goal and eight assists over 11 outings this month. The defenseman is up to 25 points, 87 shots on net, 46 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 37 contests this season. Karlsson's solid play on offense will help him retain fantasy value, but he won't make outsized contributions in the defensive stats.

Erik Karlsson
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now