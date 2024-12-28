Erik Karlsson News: Slides helper in loss

Karlsson logged an assist, two shots on goal, two hits, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Penguins.

Karlsson continues to pick up points in December -- he has a goal and eight assists over 11 outings this month. The defenseman is up to 25 points, 87 shots on net, 46 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 37 contests this season. Karlsson's solid play on offense will help him retain fantasy value, but he won't make outsized contributions in the defensive stats.