Erik Karlsson News: Slides two helpers in win
Karlsson distributed two power-play assists in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Golden Knights.
Karlsson recorded the primary helper on both of the team's two power-play goals in the second period. With the pair of helpers, he is up to 34 assists, 38 points, 113 shots on net and 47 blocked shots over 54 games this season.The veteran blueliner has three assists across his last two games and will likely remain a key contributor to Pittsburgh's offense with Sidney Crosby (lower body) sidelined for at least four weeks. Karlsson holds solid fantasy value in nearly all formats moving forward.
