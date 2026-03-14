Erik Karlsson headshot

Erik Karlsson News: Supplies pair of helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Karlsson logged two assists, including one on the power play, and added a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Mammoth.

Karlsson has earned a pair of assists in three of the Penguins' last four games. The 35-year-old defenseman has two goals and eight helpers across eight outings in March as he continues to pick up momentum late in the campaign. He's at six goals, 40 assists, 136 shots on net, 53 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 61 contests overall. Karlsson should be able to get to the 50-point threshold by the end of the season.

Erik Karlsson
Pittsburgh Penguins
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