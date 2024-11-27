Erik Karlsson News: Three apples Wednesday

Karlsson accounted for three assists, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in 19:46 of ice time Wednesday in a 5-4 win over Vancouver.

All three of Karlsson's helpers were of the secondary variety, and one came on the man advantage. After registering just one point between Nov. 11-22 over six appearances, Karlsson has collected four total assists in back-to-back games. The Swedish blueliner is third on the team in points, and he's up to two goals, 13 assists and a minus-13 rating through 24 contests.