Erik Karlsson News: Three-point performance Thursday
Karlsson notched two goals, an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flyers.
Karlsson didn't record a single point in the 6-1 loss to the Flyers on Tuesday, but that has been the only game in which he hasn't cracked the scoresheet dating back to the beginning of February. The 34-year-old veteran blueliner has 11 points across nine outings in February, totaling four goals, seven helpers, 24 shots, three hits and 12 blocked shots in that span.
