Erik Karlsson News: Two helpers for Sweden in win
Karlsson pocketed two assists in Sweden's 5-3 win over Slovakia in Olympic round-robin action Saturday.
Both helpers for the veteran blueliner came in the third period as Sweden tried to pad its lead to earn a bye to the quarterfinals, which will likely come down to a goal differential tiebreaker. Karlsson has three points, all assists, through three games in his first Olympic appearance.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Erik Karlsson See More
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 113 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions7 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break11 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 212 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Olympic Break Tips12 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Erik Karlsson See More