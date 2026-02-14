Erik Karlsson headshot

Erik Karlsson News: Two helpers for Sweden in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Karlsson pocketed two assists in Sweden's 5-3 win over Slovakia in Olympic round-robin action Saturday.

Both helpers for the veteran blueliner came in the third period as Sweden tried to pad its lead to earn a bye to the quarterfinals, which will likely come down to a goal differential tiebreaker. Karlsson has three points, all assists, through three games in his first Olympic appearance.

Erik Karlsson
Pittsburgh Penguins
