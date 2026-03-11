Erik Karlsson News: Two-point effort Tuesday
Karlsson notched two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to Carolina.
Both helpers came on goals by Bryan Rust, including the game-tying tally inside the final minute of the third period. Karlsson has found a groove since the Olympic break, and over the last seven games the veteran blueliner has produced two goals and nine points.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Erik Karlsson See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 38 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Follow Your Plans9 days ago
-
General NHL Article
2026 Olympics Hockey: 20 NHL Players Whose Stock Rose the Most From Milan16 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1128 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions32 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Erik Karlsson See More