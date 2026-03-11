Erik Karlsson headshot

Erik Karlsson News: Two-point effort Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Karlsson notched two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to Carolina.

Both helpers came on goals by Bryan Rust, including the game-tying tally inside the final minute of the third period. Karlsson has found a groove since the Olympic break, and over the last seven games the veteran blueliner has produced two goals and nine points.

Erik Karlsson
Pittsburgh Penguins
