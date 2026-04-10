Erik Karlsson News: Two points in Jersey

Karlsson collected a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

The veteran blueliner continues to run hot or cold, but mostly hot. Karlson has produced multi-point performances in eight of the last 14 games, but he was held off the scoresheet entirely in the other six. Over that stretch, he's churned out nine goals and 22 points, and with three games left in the regular season for the Penguins, Karlsson sits four points shy of his sixth career 70-point campaign.