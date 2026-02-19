Erik Portillo News: Called up from AHL

Portillo was summoned from AHL Ontario on Thursday.

The Kings need two goaltenders at practice and with Darcy Kuemper with Team Canada at the Winter Olympics, the Kings recalled Portillo to participate in practice with Anton Forsberg. Portillo has starred with the AHL Reign this season, posting a 13-3-1 mark with a 2.45 GAA and a .905 save percentage across 19 appearances.