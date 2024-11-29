Erik Portillo News: Making first career NHL start

Portillo will start in Friday's game against the Ducks, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Portillo was recalled from AHL Ontario last Sunday, and the 24-year-old will make the first start of his career after dressing as the backup goaltender in the Kings' last few games since being called up. Portillo has a 4-2-0 record with Ontario this season, posting a 2.68 GAA and a .906 save percentage.