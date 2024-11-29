Fantasy Hockey
Erik Portillo News: Making first career NHL start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 29, 2024 at 12:22pm

Portillo will start in Friday's game against the Ducks, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Portillo was recalled from AHL Ontario last Sunday, and the 24-year-old will make the first start of his career after dressing as the backup goaltender in the Kings' last few games since being called up. Portillo has a 4-2-0 record with Ontario this season, posting a 2.68 GAA and a .906 save percentage.

