Erik Portillo News: Promoted from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Portillo was called up from AHL Ontario on Tuesday.

Portillo's elevation to the NHL roster is a good indication that Darcy Kuemper won't be back from Milan in time to face the Golden Knights on Wednesday, which means Anton Forsberg could get the starting nod at home. With the Kings heading into a back-to-back, it's certainly possible that Portillo gets into one of the two games, though Kuemper will likely be available in time to face Edmonton on Thursday.

Erik Portillo
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Erik Portillo See More
