Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Erik Portillo headshot

Erik Portillo News: Recalled from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 15, 2024 at 11:04am

Portillo was recalled on an emergency basis from AHL Ontario on Friday.

The Kings need a backup netminder as Darcy Kuemper suffered an undisclosed injury in Wednesday's tilt versus Colorado and was placed on injured reserve. David Rittich will get the start Saturday versus Detroit, while Portillo will be the backup. Portillo was 3-2-0 with a 3.02 GAA and an .891 save percentage in five AHL appearances this season.

Erik Portillo
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now