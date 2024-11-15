Erik Portillo News: Recalled from minors

Portillo was recalled on an emergency basis from AHL Ontario on Friday.

The Kings need a backup netminder as Darcy Kuemper suffered an undisclosed injury in Wednesday's tilt versus Colorado and was placed on injured reserve. David Rittich will get the start Saturday versus Detroit, while Portillo will be the backup. Portillo was 3-2-0 with a 3.02 GAA and an .891 save percentage in five AHL appearances this season.