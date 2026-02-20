Erik Portillo headshot

Erik Portillo News: Sent back down

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Portillo was loaned to AHL Ontario on Friday.

Portillo was called up by Los Angeles on Thursday, but he'll head back to the minors a day later. He'll presumably be available for Ontario's weekend series against Tucson and will likely stay with the Reign once the NHL season resumes.

Erik Portillo
Los Angeles Kings
