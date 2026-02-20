Erik Portillo News: Sent back down
Portillo was loaned to AHL Ontario on Friday.
Portillo was called up by Los Angeles on Thursday, but he'll head back to the minors a day later. He'll presumably be available for Ontario's weekend series against Tucson and will likely stay with the Reign once the NHL season resumes.
