Erik Portillo News: Sent back to AHL
Portillo was loaned back to AHL Ontario on Tuesday, per John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio.
With Darcy Kuemper dealing with an illness, Portillo will join the Kings to likely take secondary practice reps during Los Angeles' upcoming two-day break. The 25-year-old netminder has a 14-3-1 record, a 2.47 GAA and a .905 save percentage across 20 AHL appearances this season. With Ontario playing a home game Wednesday evening, Portillo could be loaned back to the minors to play in the contest if necessary.
