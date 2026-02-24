Erik Portillo News: Sent back to minors

Portillo was loaned to AHL Ontario on Tuesday.

After getting the call-up earlier Tuesday, Portillo will remain with Ontario, which indicates that Darcy Kuemper will likely be available for the Kings' matchup Wednesday. If the Kings end up needing Portillo during their upcoming back-to-back, he'll likely be called back up before the second game. Across 20 appearances in the AHL this season, the 25-year-old netminder has a 14-3-1 record, a 2.47 GAA and a .905 save percentage.