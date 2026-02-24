Erik Portillo News: Sent back to minors
Portillo was loaned to AHL Ontario on Tuesday.
After getting the call-up earlier Tuesday, Portillo will remain with Ontario, which indicates that Darcy Kuemper will likely be available for the Kings' matchup Wednesday. If the Kings end up needing Portillo during their upcoming back-to-back, he'll likely be called back up before the second game. Across 20 appearances in the AHL this season, the 25-year-old netminder has a 14-3-1 record, a 2.47 GAA and a .905 save percentage.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Erik Portillo See More
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review361 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
2023-24 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200September 18, 2023
-
Prospects Analysis
2022-23 NHL Top 200 Prospects : Midseason UpdateFebruary 15, 2023
-
Prospects Analysis
Prospects Analysis: Top-100 Part 2January 30, 2021
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospects: December 2019 UpdateDecember 18, 2019
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Erik Portillo See More