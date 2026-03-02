Erik Portillo News: Summoned from AHL
Portillo was recalled from AHL Ontario on Monday.
Portillo has a 14-3-1 record with a 2.47 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 20 AHL appearances this season. He could serve as Anton Forsberg's backup in Monday's home matchup against Colorado. According to John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio, Darcy Kuemper has been dealing with an illness.
