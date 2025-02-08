Fantasy Hockey
Esa Lindell headshot

Esa Lindell News: Bags apple in shootout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Lindell notched an assist in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Kings.

Lindell has a goal and three assists over his last six outings, going plus-7 in that span. The 30-year-old is taking on some heavier defensive minutes that opened up with Miro Heiskanen (knee) exiting the lineup. Lindell is up to 18 points, 69 shots on net, 118 blocked shots and a plus-21 rating through 54 contests. Given his category coverage, Lindell may be able to help some fantasy managers in deeper formats until Heiskanen is back.

