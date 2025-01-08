Esa Lindell News: Collects helper

Lindell logged an assist and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers.

Lindell has five points over 17 games since the start of December. As usual, he's not adding much on offense while serving as a shutdown defender in a top-four role. He's produced three goals, 10 helpers, 57 shots on net, 72 blocked shots, 37 hits and a plus-12 rating through 39 appearances this season, a pace nearly identical to last year when he had 26 points while playing in all 82 regular-season contests.