Esa Lindell News: Dishes pair of assists Monday

Lindell notched two assists in Monday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Lindell snapped a four-game skid with his pair of helpers. He set up Wyatt Johnston's go-ahead goal at 3:19 of the first period as well as a Mikael Granlund empty-netter in the third. Lindell is up to 24 points, 89 shots on net, 155 blocked shots, 45 hits and a plus-34 rating across 74 appearances this season. He's finished between 23 and 26 points in four of the previous five campaigns, so this is a pretty typically level of offense for the Finnish blueliner, though he still has a couple of weeks to add to his totals.