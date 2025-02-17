Esa Lindell News: Goal gets Finland on board

Lindell scored a goal in Finland's 5-3 loss to Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Monday.

He scored with a shot from the far side of the right circle at 13:19 of the third period to get Finland on the board. Lindell isn't known for his offense, even if he had five points (one goal, four assists) in seven games heading into the tournament. Overall, he has four goals and 15 assists in 55 games this season.