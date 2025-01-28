Esa Lindell News: Hands out helper in overtime win

Lindell provided an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Lindell has a point in each of the last two contests (one goal, one assist). The 30-year-old blueliner could be in line for a larger role if Miro Heiskanen (lower body) misses time after exiting Tuesday's game. Lindell is up to 16 points, 107 blocked shots, 65 shots on net and a plus-16 rating over 50 appearances. He doesn't have a ton of scoring upside, but he can help in fantasy formats that reward his steady defensive play.