Esa Lindell headshot

Esa Lindell News: In lineup Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Lindell (rest) will return to the lineup Wednesday versus the Predators, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lindell rested two games to prepare for the playoffs. He'll be back in a top-four role. The 30-year-old defenseman will play a key shutdown role in the first round versus the Avalanche, but don't be surprised if his minutes are managed in Wednesday's regular-season finale.

Esa Lindell
Dallas Stars
