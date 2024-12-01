Esa Lindell News: Logs helper Sunday

Lindell produced an assist, four shots on goal and three blocked shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Jets.

Lindell set up Roope Hintz for an empty-netter to close out this win. The assist ended a five-game point drought for Lindell, which was his longest slump since he opened the season with no points over the first eight contests. Offense comes and goes for the 30-year-old blueliner, who primarily features in a shutdown role. He has nine points, 35 shots on net, 19 hits, 45 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 23 outings this season. Due to his non-scoring production, Lindell is a fringe option in fantasy, and a hot stretch on offense can make him a decent streaming option.